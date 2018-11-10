Perrigo (PRGO) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $64.07. 2,559,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler bought 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,418.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,806.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,983 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 17,377.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

