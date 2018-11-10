Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.67 ($178.68).

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €119.50 ($138.95) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a 12-month high of €175.40 ($203.95).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

