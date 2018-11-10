Pharming Group (PHGUF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PHGUF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

