PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.04

PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 71178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PHI INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter. PHI INC/SH had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIIK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PHI INC/SH by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PHI INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PHI INC/SH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

