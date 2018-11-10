Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,660,000 after acquiring an additional 258,809 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,785,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,763,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

