Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $54,919,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,285,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,840 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 454.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,337,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,050 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,546.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 716,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 673,339 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 148.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,118,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 667,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.79.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

