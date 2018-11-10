Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.50%.

Shares of PME traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,639. The firm has a market cap of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

