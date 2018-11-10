Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

