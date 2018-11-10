Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 85.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 20.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

