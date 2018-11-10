Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Noble in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noble in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Shares of NE opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Noble has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Noble by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Noble by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

