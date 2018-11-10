Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $276,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,039,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,931,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 123,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

