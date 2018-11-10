Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.70). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $38.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

TBPH stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 355.48%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 43,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,171,874.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $197,267.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

