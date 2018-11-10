Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Hologic (HOLX) Price Target to $45.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HOLX. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $524,181.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,519 shares of company stock worth $2,003,965. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,773,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 164,937 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,241,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,593,000 after purchasing an additional 535,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,813,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,085,000 after purchasing an additional 282,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,726 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hologic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,892,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 319,846 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

