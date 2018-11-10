Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.79. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,837. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.66%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

