Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

NYSE:PAA opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $279,072.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $179,640,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,995 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,772,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

