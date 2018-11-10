Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Director Martin E. Franklin Purchases 549,000 Shares

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Director Martin E. Franklin bought 549,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,022,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PAH opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 3.00. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Platform Specialty Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura lowered their price target on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,966,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,865 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,849 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,015,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,399,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

