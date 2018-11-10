Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 785,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $5,194,000. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 879,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 259,124 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

