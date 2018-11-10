PlayAGS (AGS) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) were down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 766,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 302,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on AGS shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PlayAGS to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after buying an additional 396,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 176.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,756 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 158,250 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 783,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 34.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,715 shares in the last quarter.
About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.