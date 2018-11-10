PlusOneCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (PLUS1)

PlusOneCoin (CURRENCY:PLUS1) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One PlusOneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. PlusOneCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $239.00 worth of PlusOneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlusOneCoin has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,420.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.79 or 0.03311746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.72 or 0.08602023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00814715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.01636699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00146995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.02024955 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00467540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028805 BTC.

PlusOneCoin Profile

PlusOneCoin (PLUS1) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PlusOneCoin’s total supply is 8,190,255 coins. The official website for PlusOneCoin is www.plusonecoin.org. The Reddit community for PlusOneCoin is /r/PlusOneCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlusOneCoin’s official Twitter account is @





.

PlusOneCoin Coin Trading

PlusOneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlusOneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlusOneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlusOneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

