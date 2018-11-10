Popular (BPOP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Popular from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Popular has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. Popular had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $602.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $301,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 185,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 790,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2,959.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

