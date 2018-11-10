Pra Group (PRAA) Announces Earnings Results

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 1,689,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,841. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Geir Olsen sold 48,725 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $1,881,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $50,650.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,414 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,452 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,155,000 after acquiring an additional 180,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,848,000 after acquiring an additional 596,684 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,286,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 706,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAA. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

