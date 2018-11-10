Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

APTS stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $99,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 126,830 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 463,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.