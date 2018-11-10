Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 46355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.80).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 303 ($3.96) price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 279 ($3.65) to GBX 316 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Premier Asset Management Group alerts:

In related news, insider William Longden Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,928.26).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/premier-asset-management-group-pam-sets-new-1-year-low-at-194-00.html.

About Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.