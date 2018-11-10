Presearch (PRE) Price Hits $0.0598 on Exchanges

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $9,516.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00815778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

