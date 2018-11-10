Pretium Resources (PVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. 2,513,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/pretium-resources-pvg-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.