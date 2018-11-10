Pretium Resources (PVG) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.28. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 2513980 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $146.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,137,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 50.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 12,917,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,825,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,232,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 781,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

