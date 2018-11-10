Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 149.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 45,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

