Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 19,529 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $62.76 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other Realty Income news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at $979,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

