ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 176,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,991. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,981,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

