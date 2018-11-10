ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 5,615.9% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after buying an additional 521,270 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 187.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 124.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 293.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $47.07.

About ProShares Ultra MidCap400

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

