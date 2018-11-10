ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $57.47

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.43, but opened at $57.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 198687 shares.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

