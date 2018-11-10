ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $12.44. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 404385 shares.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $735,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

