Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.09 ($30.34).

ETR PSM traded down €0.78 ($0.91) on Friday, hitting €16.97 ($19.73). The stock had a trading volume of 6,437,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 52-week high of €41.77 ($48.57).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

