Pura (PURA) Price Tops $0.0281 on Exchanges

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Pura has a market cap of $4.91 million and $74,687.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pura has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015593 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 181,591,641 coins and its circulating supply is 174,809,147 coins. Pura’s official website is mypura.io. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

