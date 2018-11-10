PVH (PVH) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $178.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.30.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 604,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,582. PVH has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PVH by 54.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,377 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $93,575,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 118.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 67.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 905,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,601,000 after purchasing an additional 364,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

