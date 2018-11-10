Pyxus International (PYX) Posts Earnings Results

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($6.04) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $394.88 million for the quarter. Pyxus International had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 4.53%.

PYX stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 2,714,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,154. Pyxus International has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $228.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYX. Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxus International in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Pyxus International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pyxus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Pyxus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Pyxus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

