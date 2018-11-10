Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Issued By Wedbush

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,251,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,179,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after buying an additional 1,346,837 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,744,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after buying an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,352,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 65,013 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Eric B. Siegel purchased 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,590 shares of company stock worth $288,055. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 112.23%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

