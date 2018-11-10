Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited Issued By Wedbush (BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. BankUnited had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. BankUnited has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1,225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,764.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

