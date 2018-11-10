Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $890,622.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

