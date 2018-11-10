Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Alaris Royalty Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

AD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$15.30 and a 1 year high of C$20.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 623.08%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

