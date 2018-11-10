Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp Issued By Leerink Swann (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Leerink Swann decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

