Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Boosted by Analyst

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $8.42 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Extraction Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

