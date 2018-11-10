Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc Lowered by Analyst (GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GCP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCP Applied Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

GCP stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 250,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,787.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,908,163 shares of company stock valued at $48,424,248 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

