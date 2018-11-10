Quant Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $698,322.00 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00034236 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $21.49 million and $698,322.00 worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00060946 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001431 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,777,236 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

