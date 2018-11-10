Quanterix Corp (QTRX) SVP Sells $336,400.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 351,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

