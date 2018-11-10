Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0243

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $25,493.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007057 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000834 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin's total supply is 263,171,533 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.







Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

