Quebecor (QBR.B) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quebecor from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Desjardins cut Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$27.62. 834,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,298. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$19.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

