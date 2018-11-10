Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

Shares of QRTEB stock remained flat at $$23.17 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.85. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

