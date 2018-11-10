Radian Group (RDN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

