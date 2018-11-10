Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. ValuEngine cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 445,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO Properties (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of high-quality shopping centers primarily located in the largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

